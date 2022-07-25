Jose Callejon joins Granada in free transfer deal

Granada have secured a shock deal to sign veteran Spanish winger Jose Callejon on a free transfer.

The former La Roja international left Serie A giants Fiorentina last month, after two years in Florence, after the club opted against offering him a contract extension.

Callejon has enjoyed an impressive career in Italian football, after making the choice to join Napoli from Real Madrid in 2013, before winning two Coppa Italia titles in seven seasons in Naples.

Despite their eventual relegation to the Segunda Division at the end of 2021/22, the Andalucians have now convinced Callejon to return to his home city.

Callejon has penned a one-year extension at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes with the option for an additional 12-month extension depending on performances.

Granada head coach Aitor Karanka has now made four signings ahead of the new season as he looks to mastermind an immediate return to La Liga next summer.