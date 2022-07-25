Girona seal MLS hotshot Valentin Castellanos on loan for 2022/23

Newly promoted Girona have secured a loan move to bring New York City FC star Valentin Castellanos to the club.

Girona have endured a slow start to the summer transfer window as they look to build a reinforced squad for the top-flight challenge ahead.

Castellanos’ loan move to Catalonia is a major coup for the club, as part of a season-long loan, from their partner club in the MLS.

Official, confirmed. MLS star Taty Castellanos leaves NYCFC in order to join Girona, loan deal valid until June 2023. 🔴🤝 #transfers Castellanos will remain part of City Football Group with new experience in La Liga. pic.twitter.com/Yt4tPnUeSz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

The 23-year-old has impressed during his time in the United States, since joining on loan from Universidad de Chile in 2018, and permanently in 2019.

The Argentinian striker has 50 league goals in 109 appearances, with 19 goals in 2021 putting him on top of the MLS scoring charts last season, with 13 goals already in the 2022 campaign.

Castellanos’ move will strengthen links between partner clubs in the City Football Group, with Girona also set to complete a free transfer deal for David Lopez. following his release from local neighbours Espanyol last month.

Images via Getty Images