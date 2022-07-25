Gavi pleased by the ambition Barcelona have shown in the summer transfer window

Barcelona are entering the 2022/23 season with serious confidence after a trying couple of years. The Catalan giants have strengthened significantly over the summer transfer window, adding Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski to the team that finished second last season.

And they’re not done yet by any means. Barcelona are currently in negotiations with Sevilla to sign French centre-back Jules Kounde and, no matter what, will strengthen their defence before the close-season is out. And the good thing is that their young core, players like Gavi and Pedri, are only going to get better.

“I’m happy to be on the tour with the team,” Gavi said in comments carried by Marca. “I was looking forward to it after the international break. We’re in top form. I’m the first one to be excited about this team and the fans have to be, too.

“We’ve made some good signings. They’ve already played and have done well. Let’s hope we continue in this vein. I’m just as excited as I was in my first season, but with more experience. I hope it will a nice and fun season for our entire team.”

Gavi broke into Barcelona’s first team at the beginning of last season and enjoyed a remarkable year. The 17-year-old – who’s already earned ten caps for the Spanish national team and scored a goal – has played 46 games for Barcelona’s first team across all competitions, contributing two goals and six assists.