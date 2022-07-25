Cesc Fabregas verbally agrees to join Italian second division side Como

Italian outfit Como have reached a full verbal agreement with Cesc Fabregas on a two-year deal according to Fabrizio Romano. The Catalan will fly to Italy in August to undergo a medical and sign a contract with the Serie B club to the summer of 2024.

Como, founded in 1907, were promoted to Italian football’s second tier from Serie C in the 2020/21 season. They finished 13th in Serie B last year and last played in Serie A in 2002/03.

Fabregas, 35, is a free agent following the expiration of his contract with French side Monaco at the end of June. He didn’t play a whole lot of football in 2021/22, only making six appearances across all competitions and contributing one assist.

But he’s got a whole lot of experience. Fabregas is a former Spanish international with 110 caps and 15 goals for his country and was part of the team that won two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Aside from Monaco, his career has seen him represent Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea.