Celta name their price for Barcelona target Javi Galan

Barcelona are keen to strengthen their defence this summer by bringing in a centre-back and two full-backs. Jules Kounde is the chosen centre-back, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are the identified full-backs. But Javi Galan is also an option.

That’s because Barcelona’s battle with Chelsea for the signing of Kounde, according to Mundo Deportivo, could harm the Catalan club’s pursuit of Azpilicueta and Alonso. The West London club could block their moves out of spite. In that case, Barcelona will move for Celta left-back Galan, who Xavi Hernandez really likes.

But Celta doesn’t want to allow him to leave and will only part company with him should Barcelona trigger his release clause, which is set at €18m. Galan, 27 and with a contract until the summer of 2026 at Balaidos, likes the idea of joining Barcelona but won’t push to leave the Galician club. Barcelona have considered using Martin Braithwaite and Riqui Puig as makeweights but their efforts so far have been in vain.