Celta announce that Iago Aspas has renewed his contract to the summer of 2025

Celta have announced that Iago Aspas has renewed his contract with the Galician club until the summer of 2025 in a statement. Aspas has made 418 appearances for Celta over the years, contributing 184 goals and 63 assists. He has more Zarra trophies to his name than any other player aside from David Villa.

Celta finished eleventh in La Liga last season and will hope to push on in 2022/23. A top-half finish will be their minimum goal while their ambitions may even stretch to a European place. If they’re successful, Aspas will be integral. The 34-year-old contributed 18 goals and six assists in La Liga last year.

Aspas began his career with Celta, breaking into their first team in 2008. After five years in Galicia he earned himself a big move to Liverpool, but failed to settle in the Premier League and spent the second half of his spell at Anfield back in La Liga on loan at Sevilla. He re-joined Celta when his spell at the Sanchez-Pizjuan ended and has been at Balaidos ever since.