Borja Mayoral edges closer to completing €10m transfer from Real Madrid to Getafe

Borja Mayoral is on the verge of leaving Real Madrid for Getafe according to Marca. The two clubs have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of the 25-year-old forward for a fee of around €10m. He’ll return to Spain from the United States soon.

Mayoral had been part of Carlo Ancelotti’s travelling troupe for their pre-season tour of the United States – they lost their first pre-season friendly 1-0 to Barcelona over the weekend. The striker will sign a contract with Getafe until the summer of 2027.

Mayoral’s signing is a coup for Getafe – they fought off other suitors including Celta and several Serie A clubs. He enjoyed his loan spell at Getafe in the second half of last year, when he contributed six goals and one assist under Quique Sanchez Flores.

Mayoral wanted to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and make a success of his time there, and had a year left on his deal. But he’s proved more amenable to facilitating his departure than Mariano Diaz, who is determined to stay at Madrid no matter what.