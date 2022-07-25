Bayern Munich linked with Espanyol star as Robert Lewandowski ‘replacement’

Bayern Munich could dip into the La Liga transfer market to source a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish star finally completed his long running move to Barcelona earlier this month after La Blaugrana agreed €50m fee with the Bavarians.

Bayern have already brought Sadio Mane to the club – prior to Lewandowski’s exit – alongside a swoop for Dutch international Matthijs de Ligt to boost their defensive options.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, the Bundesliga champions could make a bold move for Espanyol hotshot Raul de Tomas.

De Tomas has impressed on his return to La Liga, after netting 17 league goals in Catalonia in 2021/22, and he could be tempted by a new challenge in the Champions League.

His current release clause is set at €75m at the RCDE Stadium, with 20% of any potential sale fee going to former club Benfica, but Bayern are unlikely to bid more than €35m.