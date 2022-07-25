Barcelona close in on the signing of Jules Kounde as Chelsea grow tired of waiting

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla according to Fabrizio Romano. Positive contacts took place this morning and personal terms have already been agreed – Chelsea, growing tired of waiting, are getting ready to move on.
Barcelona and Chelsea have been the two leading suitors for Kounde all summer – it’s been clear that the 23-year-old Frenchman was going to leave the Sanchez-Pizjuan for a club capable of competing for major honours for some time. Chelsea had appeared to be in the driving seat until recently, with Barcelona seemingly performing another Raphinha-like hi-jacking.
Kounde joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 from Bordeaux and has since proven himself to be one of the finest centre-backs in La Liga and European football. He built a superb partnership at the heart of Sevilla’s defence alongside Diego Carlos although, like the Brazilian, it appears he’ll soon be departing for pastures new.
