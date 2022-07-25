Barcelona are beginning to dream after beating Real Madrid 1-0 in Las Vegas

Barcelona emerged from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas validated having beaten their great rivals Real Madrid 1-0 in a pre-season friendly. One thing the game made abundantly clear is that the signings they’ve made during the summer transfer window have clearly raised the level of the team, note AS.

Raphinha was the man who delivered the vital goal while the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Andreas Christensen also impressed on their debuts for the Catalan club. Franck Kessie also looked impressive playing alongside Pedri and Gavi in the midfield.

Xavi Hernandez asked Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany to build a squad that had two strong players in every position and he’s getting it. The Catalan wants an aggressive team that takes the initiative in the final third and exhibits attacking potency and gunpowder. The best way to do this is by having competition for places, and that’s something that’s happening all over the pitch.