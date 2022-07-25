Ansu Fati rejects ongoing injury concerns at Barcelona

The Spanish international has endured a miserable 18 months, after undergoing knee surgery, with a string of minor issues forcing him to miss around 72 games since November 2020.

Fati requested to be omitted from the La Roja squad for UEFA Nations League duty in June as he wanted to focus on getting back to full fitness in Catalonia.

Xavi opted to ease him back into first team action in the final weeks of the 2021/22 campaign and Fati is ready for the upcoming challenge.

“I am working to achieve full fitness and I have no doubt that with work and sacrifice I will achieve it”, as per an interview with TV3, reported via Diario Sport.

“Right now I’m not 100%, but I am missing very little.

“It’s normal when you return from injury, you play with great caution, but, right now I am playing without fear.”

Xavi’s policy of bringing Fati back into the first team fold by gradual degrees has continued during their preseason build up for the 2022/23 campaign.

After scoring in the 6-0 rout of MLS side Inter Miami last week he started in the 1-0 win over Real Madrid in Las Vegas.