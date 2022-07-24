Xavi tells Memphis Depay his Barcelona role will be reduced in 2022/23

Xavi has informed Memphis Depay he will play a reduced role at Barcelona in the 2022/23 season.

The Dutch international could be on his way out of the Camp Nou next month as part of a squad revamp from Xavi in Catalonia.

Summer moves for Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski have increased competition for attacking places ahead of the new campaign with Depay’s spot under threat.

Despite finishing as top scorer last season, with 12 La Liga goals, Premier League duo Newcastle and Manchester United are both interested in a £20m move.

As per reports from Diario AS, Xavi has spoken to Depay during their preseason tour in the United States, to offer the former Lyon star a frank update on the situation.

Xavi advised Depay to look for options elsewhere in the coming weeks, as he will be reduce to a very minor role from next month onwards, with his contract expiring in 2023.