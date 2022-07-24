Xavi drops major Frenkie de Jong transfer hint

Xavi has indicated he still wants to keep Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona this summer.

De Jong is being tracked by Premier League giants Manchester United with La Blaugrana aiming for a for a potential deal in the region of €85m.

However, despite the club being open to a possible exit, de Jong has maintained his constant stance of wanting to stay in Catalonia next season.

The Dutch international came off the bench in Barcelona’s second game of their United States preseason tour, as Raphinha’s fine goal secured a 1-0 win over Real Madrid, and he is remaining in the US.

Club president Joan Laporta was asked about the situation on de Jong at full time with the 60-year-old confirming offers have been received, but not accepted, and Xavi is hoping for a resolution.

“I’m not here to send messages. I spoke with Frenkie, I value him very much”, as per reports from Marca.

"He can give us a lot also as a centre back" he added via @ActualiteBarca.

“He’s key player, but there’s economic situation and Financial Fair Play.”

Barcelona are due to return to Spain on August 1 with further games in the US against Juventus and New York Red Bulls next week.