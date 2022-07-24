‘We were better than Real Madrid’ – Xavi content with Barcelona victory in El Clasico

Barcelona have made several high-profile signings this summer and after beating Real Madrid, it will be difficult for many to keep a lid on the excitement building at Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana pipped Real Madrid 1-0 in Las Vegas on Sunday morning Spanish time with a stunning Raphinha strike. There was also a debut for Robert Lewandowski.

Speaking to Diario AS after the match, manager Xavi Hernandez was in optimistic mood ahead of the new season.

“Content. We have felt good. The least important thing is winning, but we Cules love beating Real Madrid. The first half was excellent, the second less good. The team looks good physically.”

“I saw a good Barca, but we have to be more reliable [in the box]. We were better than Real Madrid. I am satisfied, beyond the result. I even managed to enjoy it on the bench. We are creating a great amount of excitement amongst Cules. For us it is an important victory.”

Beyond anything tactical or technical to take away, it is notable that Xavi mentioned he enjoyed himself. Since arriving, it has been a stressful existence on the Barcelona bench. Expectation will rise in tandem with their resources, but Xavi may have a few easier evenings too.

The caveat to any conclusions from this friendly is that Barcelona are much further on in their preparation than Real Madrid. It was Los Blancos’ first minutes of the preseason and they were also without star forward Karim Benzema.