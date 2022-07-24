Video: Tempers flare between Barcelona and Real Madrid even in a friendly

After two rather desperate seasons for Barcelona, the Blaugrana are attempting to revamp their squad and challenge for titles again. Standing in their way are reigning champions in Europe and Spain, their eternal rivals Real Madrid.

With Barcelona not quite at the top level in recent seasons, it feels like some of the pressure in El Clasico had been let out as Los Blancos cruised to six straight victories at one point. Yet after a 4-0 hammering authored by Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, the competitive tension is back. Even in a friendly.

The two met in Las Vegas on Saturday night local time and it was just the show that fans were hoping for. There might not have been anything riding on it, but there was plenty of pride on show.

After Vinicius Junior ripped through the Barcelona defence on the counter, Jordi Alba took it upon himself to ensure he would go no further. That caused a melee between both sets of players, including a fierce encounter between Ronald Araujo and Antonio Rudiger. Both were determined to outdo the other with the ball in play too, but perhaps the one conclusion that can be taken from this preseason match is that El Clasico is a battle once again.