Video: Gerard Pique booed by both Real Madrid and Barcelona fans in Las Vegas

Gerard Pique is not unaccustomed to being booed while he plays football, but that treatment reached a new level on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the Allegiant Stadium as 60,000 US fans got to see the brightest stars in European football go head-to-head.

Pique of course has a long history of being booed by both Real Madrid fans and fans of Spain, who have accused of being supporting Catalan secession from Spain. Although it should be noted that the World Cup winner has never publicly declared a stance on the matter.

This summer Pique was the focus of the tabloids as they covered his split from Colombian superstar Shakira, with whom he parents two children.

It appears that the Latin community stateside has sided with Shakira, crossing the Real Madrid and Barcelona divide. Every time Pique touched the ball against Real Madrid, Pique was booed loudly by both sets of supporters.

Piqué getting booed everytime he touches the ball. It's what you deserve for the rest of your life. @3gerardpique 🐀 pic.twitter.com/CQRkqMPsXo — Flies in the house (@fliesinthehouse) July 24, 2022

Fans could also be heard chanting Shakira at the 35-year-old. It seems this break-up, beyond his dealings with RFEF President Luis Rubiales and plenty of controversial statements in the past, could pursue Pique even further.