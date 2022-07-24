Tottenham Engage in Battle for Sergio Reguilon with Sevilla

Two years ago, Sergio Reguilon arrived in the Premier League when he joined the Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid. He had done so with high hopes, but Antonio Conte has since stopped using him. Reguilon was perhaps the most shocked to be included in Antonio Conte’s decision to leave a small core of players in London while the club travelled to South Korea on a preseason tour.

The left-back, along with Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, and Harry Winks, did not travel to South Korea for the club’s pre-season trip. Preseason is the prime time for optimism, with all the excitement generated by transfers and fresh hopes, the adrenaline recalls winning at an online casino.

Not so much for the players and Conte’s decision may signal a departure from London for Reguilon, where he now calls home. Reguilon once played for Sevilla while on loan from Real Madrid and there is a chance he will re-join Lo Celso in La Liga.

There were reports that the team wanted to sell Reguilon following the acquisition of Ivan Perisic, but few believe he would be let go permanently without a large fee.

Reguilon participated in 38 games for Sevilla three seasons ago and helped the squad win the Europa League. Then Real Madrid cashed in, and he signed a €30 million permanent contract with Tottenham. Manchester United were interested as well.

Yet Antonio Conte has since made his desire to sell the Spanish fullback apparent. This indicates that the club is aggressively pursuing a sale, but Tottenham are also discussing a loan deal with Sevilla to send Reguilon back to Spain this summer.

Welcome back Sergio

Sevilla are considering re-signing the left-back, who played with the Nervionenses on loan from Real Madrid in 2019-20 before his move to North London. Sevilla are looking to strengthen the position since Argentine international Marcos Acuna has a history of injuries and Ludwig Augustinsson has struggled in his debut season with the club.

The Swedish left-back did not settle in Seville and after being cast off in similar fashion to Reguilon, Augustinsson has been loaned out to Aston Villa after just 12 months at the club.

Over the past two years, Reguilon has participated in 67 games for Spurs, scoring two times and assisting on nine other occasions. Last season appeared in 31 games for Tottenham, but a groin injury forced him to miss the second half.

It is currently up in the air as to whether the La Liga side will attempt to sign the Spanish player in the coming days. However, given that they need to purchase a fullback, there is a reasonable chance the two teams will reach an agreement.

The Fallout

Madrid-born Reguilon had been with Real Madrid since joining the club’s development program at eight. Finally, after ten years, he joined the B team. In 2018, he made his debut with the first squad following two years on loan to Logrones, a team in a lower tier.

Reguilon and Marcelo battled for a first-team position in the 2018–19 season. Reguilon subsequently lost the battle and was loaned to Sevilla a few weeks after the end of the season, as Real Madrid spent €48 million on Ferland Mendy.

Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi may well desire his return to Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and negotiations have reportedly already begun. The 25-year-old player is under contract with Tottenham until 2025 and numerous European clubs are interested in him, but he may well see a return to Sevilla as the best way to kickstart his career again.