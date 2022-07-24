Robert Lewandowski feels he has been part of Barcelona team for months

The marquee signing of Barcelona’s summer and the masthead for Joan Laporta’s fresh project, Robert Lewandowski has a lot of pressure on his shoulders this season. Yet the Polish hitman does not appear to be feeling it – following victory in El Clasico in Las Vegas, Lewandowski looked free and easy.

The Blaugrana beat Real Madrid 1-0 and although Lewandowski wasn’t able to get on the scoresheet, there were flashes of his quality in the 45 minutes he played.

Speaking to ESPN after the match, Lewandowski talked about the feel-good factor in Can Barca.

“Even though it was only a friendly, a Clasico is a Clasico and it is always different and special, and we are very happy with the quality and intensity we showed.”

“We’re looking forward to the next game, the next training session, because you see and you feel that something good is coming.”

He was also keen to emphasize the welcome he had received from his new colleagues and appears to be fitting right in.

“I am very excited to be here and to form part of this team. I don’t feel like I’ve been here for just a few days or weeks, I feel like I have been here for a few months. This is something amazing for me, I feel supported by my teammates a lot, and by the staff, I appreciate it a lot.”

Part of the reason that Lewandowski was bought of course was to instil trophy-winning standards at the club, but Lewandowski was already satisfied with the spirit. Sport carried his comments.

“We are always thinking about winning. We have a winning mentality, not just in the games but in the training sessions. We have the chance to look forward and think that this could be a great season.”

All seems to be going swimmingly for the Blaugrana up to this point, but as ever, Barcelona are only a few results away from crisis. Certainly Lewandowski’s addition will make for an interesting story in La Liga, regardless of how it plays out.