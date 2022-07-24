Nolito wants hometown switch to Cadiz

Veteran former Spanish international Nolito could return to his native city of Cadiz this summer.

The 36-year-old is a free agent ahead of the 2022/23 season following his release from Celta Vigo last month.

Nolito returned for a second spell in Galicia in 2019, having previously played at the Estadio Balaidos between 2013 and 2016, before joining Manchester City.

Despite playing a regular role for Celta in 2021/22, the club opted against renewing his contract, and he is looking for one final career move.

As per reports from Diario AS, that could take him back to where it all began, as Cadiz look to bolster their squad with experience.

Despite never playing for the club, Nolito was born in the town of Sanlucar, and played for local sides, before joining the Barcelona reserve set up in 2008.

If Nolito does complete a one-year agreement with Cadiz, he could form part of the oldest attacking trio in La Liga next season, alongside Alvaro Negredo (36) and Lucas Perez (33).