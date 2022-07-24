Manchester United open to Cristiano Ronaldo loan as Atletico Madrid links grow

Cristiano Ronaldo could still make a sensational move away from Manchester United this summer.

Ronaldo was linked with a switch away from Old Trafford after hinting at his desire to play Champions League football in 2022/23.

That speculation opened up rumours linking him with moves to Bayern Munich and Chelsea with both clubs looking to boost their attacking options.

United boss Erik ten Hag has consistently stated his determination to retain the Portuguese superstar but the situation is still evolving.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, United are open to letting Ronaldo leave on loan next month, with the condition of the 37-year-old activating his 12-month extension clause.

That would allow Ronaldo to compete in the Champions League in the months ahead, with United keeping him for the 2023/24 campaign, as they push for a Top Four spot in 2023.

The Times claim Atletico Madrid are the new favourites to agree a deal for Ronaldo if they can offload Antoine Griezmann.