Manchester United eye Serie A alternative to Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United could give up in their pursuit of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong this week.

United have been locked in a long running transfer battle to sign the Dutch international since the start of the summer transfer window.

However, despite Barcelona’s openness towards potentially selling the 25-year-old, de Jong has constantly stated his determination to stay in Catalonia.

De Jong’s representatives have informed United of his intention to remain at the Camo Nou with talks ongoing to restructure his contract at the club.

With the situation moving away from United, the Premier League giants are now set to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements, with Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic a renewed target.

The Serie A giants are considering selling the Serbian international, as talks over a contract extension continue to stall, with reports from Football Italia quoting a potential €70m fee on offer, around €15m less than de Jong’s asking price.