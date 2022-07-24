Florentino Perez, Joan Laporta and Andrea Agnelli have dinner before El Clasico

While there is an aspect of playing matches ahead of the new season, there is a definite business orientation to preseason tours in the United States of America. While that comes in the form of playing matches and exposure to the players, there is plenty going on behind the scenes too.

It is notable that the three sides still remaining in the European Superleague are all doing so and Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid all play each other this July. It was the turn of the El Clasico duo on Saturday night in Las Vegas, but just hours before the match, they met off the pitch too.

According to Sport, Barcelona President Joan Laporta, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez and Juventus CEO Andrea Agnelli all had dinner together in the Four Seasons hotel before the match.

The topic of their meeting is speculation, but the defunct Superleague project is the thing that unites all three of them the most. They are the only remaining clubs to express support for and a desire to push ahead with the idea, even if there has been developments in the matter for some time.