Fabrizio Romano reveals key factor in Manchester United’s Sergino Dest interest

Even if they appear to have the resources to sign several stars, there is little doubt that Barcelona will be keen to make sales in the coming weeks. It looked as if Manchester United were going to aid Barcelona in those attempts, but speculation surrounding a deal for Frenkie de Jong has cooled of late. The Dutch midfielder might not be the only asset of interest to the Red Devils though.

It emerged on Saturday that Sergino Dest could be the subject of interest from Manchester United. Speaking in his exclusive column with Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano gave his opinion on the matter.

“More recently, we’ve also seen some speculation involving Manchester United and the USA international, and my understanding is that they could be open to signing a new right-back at some point, but it will depend on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future.”

“At the moment Man United have not opened any talks for Dest. They are expecting offers for Wan-Bissaka – there had been contact with Crystal Palace but so far no official negotiations.”

As with many deals, it seems they are depending on other machinations and Barcelona won’t be able to rely on even an offer. However having not been a definite first choice for Xavi Hernandez while Dani Alves was there, both Dest and Xavi may look kindly on a move.