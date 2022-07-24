David Lopez set to swap Espanyol for Girona

Veteran midfielder David Lopez is set to join up with newly promoted Girona following his release from Espanyol.

Lopez returned to Spain in 2016, at the RCDE Stadium, after a spell in Italy, on the back of a nomadic career spent between the first and second tiers in Spanish football.

Espanyol opted against extending their former captain’s contract last month and he looks set to remain in La Liga with Girona looking to add experience to their ranks.

As per reports from Diario AS, the Catalans now have agreed a 12-month contract, plus a one-year add on option, with Lopez ahead of the new campaign.

The 32-year-old, who can play in central defence and midfield, with be a valuable asset for Girona, as they look to avoid an immediate relegation.

He is Michel’s first signing of the summer as the club continue to work on targets to bolster a young squad in 2022/23.