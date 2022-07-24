Chelsea eye PSG star as Jules Kounde alternative

Chelsea are preparing a back up option if Barcelona beat them in the race for Sevilla star Jules Kounde.

The French defender has been consistently linked with a move away from the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan with major interest in him from both Spain and England.

The Blues were rumoured to be favourites to sign the 23-year-old but negotiations have failed to progress and Barcelona are still in the race to sign him.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim Barcelona are still pushing hard for a move, with Xavi picking Kounde as his first choice option.

According to reports from the Daily Express, Chelsea have already drawn up a Plan B, if they fail in a £55m move for Kounde, with Paris Saint-Germain star Presnel Kimpembe an emerging option.

Kimpembe has openly admitted he is considering his future in Paris with new boss Christophe Galtier considering a big name signing at centre back next month.