Carlo Ancelotti reiterates message on Real Madrid transfer market

In many ways, Barcelona and Real Madrid have had contrasting summers. Los Blancos did their business swiftly and early on, bringing in Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni, while Barcelona’s summer has been a drawn out drama full of sagas.

The two met in Las Vegas on Sunday morning with the Blaugrana coming out victorious through a stunning Raphinha strike. It wasn’t a result or performance that will greatly worry manager Carlo Ancelotti, as it was their first match of the preseason.

Speaking to Diario AS after the match, Ancelotti was adamant that this was the squad he would be moving forward with though, even if there is the odd exit.

The two names most likely to leave for minutes might be Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos.

“They are two players who are doing well, but of course, the competition has increased,” remarked Ancelotti, coy.

Asked if the best solution would be an exit, he said “Ask them.” Equally Ancelotti responded with “ask the club,” when quizzed over a renewal for both. He was also keen to value the players they have, when it was put to him that Real Madrid might need another forward.

“The squad is closed and it is better than last year. Two new ones [Rudiger and Tchouameni] have come in and they are going to add a lot. There are 27 players, it’s a lot and coaching them is not easy, but the ones I have are intelligent and they understand the difficulty I have.”

The Italian seems keen not to give much away, but it is clear from his final answer that one or two exits would not be frowned upon. Last season Ancelotti used a core of 15 players, which may increase this time round, but is unlikely to lead to him rotating at frenetic rate either.