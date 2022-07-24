Borja Mayoral set for Getafe switch

Borja Mayoral will move from Real Madrid to Getafe when the Los Blancos squad returns to Spain next month.

Mayoral missed the initial flight to Los Angeles last week with reports from Mundo Deportivo claiming his vaccination status was considered invalid by US immigration officials.

However, with Carlo Ancelotti short on attacking options, with Karim Benzema only likely to play a reduced role, due his extended summer break, Mayoral has now flown out to Los Angeles.

Mayoral is not expected to force his way into Ancelotti’s plans ahead of the new campaign with reports from Marca claiming the 25-year-old will return to Getafe in a €10m deal.

Six goals in 18 La Liga appearances on loan across the Spanish capital in the second half of last season convinced Getafe to push for a permanent move.

The offer of first team football has clinched the agreement for Mayoral and he is expected to sign a contract until 2027 at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez.