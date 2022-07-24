Borja Mayoral joins up with Real Madrid US tour

Borja Mayoral will join up with the Real Madrid squad in the United States amid an injury crisis.

Los Blancos will play three fixtures in the US, against Barcelona, Club America and Juventus, before returning for the European Super Cup on August 10.

Mayoral did not join the squad on their initial flight to Los Angeles last week with reports from Mundo Deportivo claiming his vaccination status was considered invalid by US immigration officials.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Mayoral has now arrived in the US, but he is not in time to feature against Barcelona in the coming hours.

Carlo Ancelotti is short on attacking options for the tour with Karim Benzema only likely to play a reduced role due to his own late join up with the squad.

The French international was granted an extended break last month after international duty in the UEFA Nations League in June.