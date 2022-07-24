Barcelona President Joan Laporta confirms Frenkie de Jong offers and future talks

Barcelona are likely to be satisfied with their transfer market so far, with star additions Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha generating plenty of excitement. At least with the incomings, as the exit operation at Camp Nou has so far failed to get off the ground.

None of the five players left off Barcelona’s preseason tour – Neto, Oscar Mingueza, Martin Braithwaite, Riqui Puig and Samul Umtiti – appear close to an exit as of yet. Then there is the case of Frenkie de Jong.

Publicly Barcelona have maintained they want to keep de Jong at the club, but have refused to rule is sale out, with Manchester United heavily linked to a move. Barcelona are dealing with a considerable debt and may be tempted to cash in on one of their most saleable assets.

Speaking to ESPN before Saturday night’s El Clasico in Las Vegas, Joan Laporta provided an update on the situation.

“He is our player and we like him a lot. We received some offers for Frenkie but we haven’t accepted them at the moment, we want to speak with him and know exactly what he wants. We need to clear up some aspects of his situation.”

Marca carried his comments, in which Laporta again failed to declare anything definite. Given that Laporta confirmed they would talk to him about the situation, it seems likely Barcelona are at the very least happy to consider a bid. If that weren’t the case, they would have rejected the bids out of hand.