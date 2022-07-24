Atletico Madrid fans oppose possible Cristiano Ronaldo signing with Twitter campaign

Atletico Madrid have had a relatively quiet summer so far. The exits of Sime Vrsaljko and Luis Suarez and the additions of Samuel Lino are the most notable events so far, but one potential signing has threatened to make it lot noisier.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has not returned to preseason training with the Red Devils amid reports he is trying to leave the club. Whether there is any truth to the rumours or not, one of the clubs linked as a destination for Ronaldo has been Atletico Madrid.

An icon of crosstown rivals Real Madrid and for many years the bane of their side, Atleti fans have taken to Twitter to express their distaste at the prospect. Using the hashtag ‘ContraCR7’ [AgainstCR7], many Colchoneros have made it clear they would not accept the Portuguese’s arrival at the Metropolitano.

His arrival would certainly play poorly with Real Madrid fans too, were it to happen. While there is the general attitude that goals can change the mindset of fans on these matters, sometimes the situation can be so uncomfortable that it throws the player off their game. Atletico Madrid’s technical department will have to work with caution if they do decide to make a move for him.