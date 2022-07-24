Athletic Club eye Inigo Martinez replacement options

Athletic Club are keeping their options open amid growing speculation over defensive star Inigo Martinez moving to Barcelona.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim the Catalans are monitoring the Basque defender as a back up option if they eventually lose out to Chelsea in the race for Jules Kounde.

Head coach Ernesto Valverde has already offered his opinion on the speculation with the veteran boss claiming he calm over the prospect of retaining a vital player in his new squad.

According to reports from Diario AS, new club president Jon Uriate has spoken to Martinez, to reiterate his stance on keeping him in Bilbao.

However, the club are pragmatic over the potential of Martinez being tempted by a €60m switch to Catalonia, and have already highlighted to potential replacements.

Osasuna centre back David Garcia could be a target, with a €20m release clause in Pamplona, alongside highly rated Valencia star Hugo Guillamon, rated at €35m.