Angel Correa rejects Atletico Madrid exit rumours

Angel Correa has no plans to leave Atletico Madrid this summer despite rumours linking him with an exit.

The Argentinian international is a key part of Diego Simeone’s plans for the 2022/23 campaign after netting a career high of 12 La Liga goals last season.

Los Rojiblancos are working on deals to sell certain players in the coming weeks as they aim to raise €40m to adhere to league financial rules.

Amid rumours of a potential swoop for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, the need for cost cutting is even more pressing in Madrid.

However, Correa firmly rejected any chance of moving on from the the club, as he gears up for a crunch season ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

“These rumours reached me from friends and family, saying that I wanted to leave”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“There is nothing to see here. I don’t understand where the news comes from.

“I’m sure it’s from someone who didn’t want me to continue, but I’m very happy here and it’s clear I want to continue and help the team.”

Correa was also asked about his prospects of starting for La Albiceleste at the World Cup and he admitted it will be a battle to secure a starting place alongside Lionel Messi in the Argentina attack.