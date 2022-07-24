Adri Embarba linked with Rayo Vallecano return in 2022

Rayo Vallecano are reportedly plotting a move to bring Adri Embarba back to the club next month.

Embarba established himself as a true fans favourite in Vallecas, between 2013 and 2020, with over 200 appearances for the club across all competitions.

His time at the Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas included spells in La Liga and the Segunda Division before eventually securing promotion back to the top flight ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

🎺 El Espanyol declara transferible a Embarba 🛰 El futbolista quiere volver al Rayo Vallecano https://t.co/pRuyuXwqL6 — Unión Rayo (@UnionRayo) July 23, 2022

Espanyol chose to activate his €10m release clause in January 2020 with his departure causing supporters to heavily criticise the club’s willingness to retain him.

However, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Rayo want to bring him back to the Spanish capital, amid rumours he is unsettled in Catalonia.

The report adds Espanyol are still keen to retain the 30-year-old at the RCDE Stadium, and Rayo will be quoted around €7m if they are serious about re-signing the Madrid native ahead of next season.