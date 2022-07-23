Watch: Antonio Rudiger scythes down Eden Hazard in Real Madrid training

Real Madrid are about to take on Barcelona in their first preseason match of the summer and there can be no doubt that Los Blancos have retained their competitive edge.

Carlo Ancelotti could be set to hand debuts to new signings Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni as they look to incorporate themselves into the team as quickly as possible. Yet the former has come under significant criticism for his actions in training.

A day before El Clasico, Rudiger found himself in the middle of rondo exercise. Stretching in order to try and make the ball, he ends up brutally taking out Eden Hazard in the process.

😰 La entrada de Rüdiger a Eden Hazard. pic.twitter.com/vIarUKgf2N — REAL MADRID❤️ (@AdriRM33) July 22, 2022

The reactions of Hazard, who crumples to the ground in pain, and his teammates, who put their hands on their heads, tell their own story.

Arguably it could not have happened to a worse colleague either. Hazard’s constant injury issues have prevented him from ever really excelling at the Santiago Bernabeu. While it is not thought to be related, Hazard is also set to miss El Clasico.