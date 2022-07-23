Trio of Real Madrid knocks cast doubt on fitness for El Clasico clash in Las Vegas

Real Madrid had their final training session in Las Angeles ahead of their clash with Barcelona on Friday afternoon, as the squad prepares to leave for Las Vegas.

The preseason El Clasico kicks off at 05:00 CEST (8pm local time) and the match will be highly anticipated, as Barcelona and Real Madrid could potentially release new signings Aurelien Tchouameni and Robert Lewandowski for the first time.

Carlo Ancelotti could be without three members of the squad for the match though. Ferland Mendy, who is struggling with a muscle issue he sustained last season, and Eden Hazard, who had a muscle overload, exercised inside. Both are doubts for the match, as per Marca.

In addition, Dani Carvajal missed the session – he picked up a knock to his ankle in training and is also unlikely to force the matter for El Clasico.

Carvajal’s fitness remains perhaps one of the greatest doubts over the Real Madrid squad. Although they have extra depth in Alvaro Odriozola this season, nobody is on Carvajal’s level currently. The Spanish international has been struggling for consistent fitness in recent seasons and without him at full speed, have seen the side of their defence turn into a weak point.