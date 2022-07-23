Robert Lewandowski confident of adapting to Barcelona style with ease

The dust is still settling on one of Barcelona’s biggest signing in years, after Robert Lewandowski joined up with the squad in the United States of America.

Although he has not been in action yet, Lewandowski could make his appearance on the grandest stage of all. At 05:00 CEST, Barcelona will face arch rivals Real Madrid in Las Vegas.

Lewandowski appeared distracted when to Bayern training on the 12th of July before his move, but has barely got into preseason training and it is not clear if he will be fit for El Clasico.

Speaking in a recent interview with Barca TV, Lewandowski spoke about his desire to come to Barcelona this summer.

“I knew this project had a good future, even if recent years were difficult. When they got in contact with me I didn’t think twice because it was the right moment. I am here to give the best of me and help the team to be at the highest level.”

Marca covered his quotes from the interview and following 12 years in the Bundesliga, he was asked how he saw himself adapting to Spanish football.

“As Pep coached me, I think it will be easier to adapt myself to Barca. I am person who loves to listen. After my first conversation with Xavi, I already knew his idea and his mentality. I think I will be prepared and I am excited to work with him.”

While Lewandowski is of the level and pedigree to which you would expect him to adapt quickly, it will be intriguing to see how Xavi Hernandez schemes around him. So far Xavi has been keen to prioritise mobility across the forward line, often using Ferran Torres up front in order to make the attack less predictable. Lewandowski’s arrival could see a change in approach.