Real Mallorca announce double-signing including big money move for Lazio striker

Real Mallorca have strengthened their squad ahead of next season by signing two potential starters at both ends of the pitch.

The club announced the signing of goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic on a four-year deal from Stade Reims, who fills a void for Los Bermellones. Manager Javier Aguirre had brought in Sergio Rico on loan last January, but with the departure of both him and veteran Manolo Reina this summer, was in need of a new number one.

Mallorca survived relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, in no small part due to Vedat Muriqi. The club have worked hard to bring him back, following his loan from Lazio and have announced a deal for the giant Kosovan. He signs on for five years.

The deal is rumoured by Corriere dello Sport to be in the region of €8-9m, with an extra €2-3m available in variables. If that were the case, it would surpass Samuel Eto’o (€7.2m) as their record signing.

It shows the tremendous importance of Muriqi to Mallorca after such a short amount of time. Scoring five goals and notching three assists, he was the focal point and often emotional inspiration that dragged Mallorca forward towards the end of last season.