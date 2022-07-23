Real Madrid reach agreement with Eder Militao over new contract

Real Madrid won the Champions League in May and as much as it means a payday for the club, their stars are set to cash in too.

After agreeing deals with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, Marca say that Eder Militao will be the latest to sign a new deal with Real Madrid, as cited by Caught Offside.

The new deal will run for a further six years until 2028, taking Militao (24) into his thirties. His release clause will be set at an unattainable €500m.

Militao joined in 2019 and struggled to adapt at first but in the previous two seasons has continually grown into his role, becoming a key part of the first team last season following the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

It shows the concerted effort from Real Madrid not just to add quality in the transfer market, but also to give them security over their rising stars. As the Premier League’s financial might grows, Los Blancos will be conscious of ensuring they retain their best assets.