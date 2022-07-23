Real Betis signal intentions by leaving Loren Moren and Diego Lainez out of squad

Real Betis are working on exits as much as arrivals this transfer market and have made their intentions clear to two players that they must look for a way out. As Los Verdiblancos travel to face PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, Diego Lainez and Loren Moron have been left in Spain.

Loren, who broke through from the Betis cantera intially, has seen his importance wane over the years and a loan move to Espanyol last January was a clear indication that Sporting Director Antonio Cordon does not consider him part of his plans. Sport say that the most likely solution is a mutual termination of his contract so that he can look for another team as a free agent.

Meanwhile Lainez is more likely to leave on loan. The Mexican international, now 22, has failed to develop in the way Betis would have liked in his three seasons at the club. They paid €14m for 75% of his rights in 2019 when he seemed like the next big star to come out of Mexico, but has flattered to deceive.

As such the decision has been taken to loan him out, where he can regain some market value. With his contract up in 2024, Betis will have to decide whether to sell or offer him a new contract last summer.

Betis are desperate to reduce their costs this summer, as without removing some of their wage bill they will likely struggle to strengthen the team. Manuel Pellegrini’s spell there has been frugal as it is, but there is only so long a squad can improve without additions.