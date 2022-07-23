Predicted Real Madrid line-up for El Clasico: a debut for Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid take on Barcelona in their first preseason match of the season on Saturday evening local time and they could be set to give debuts to their two major signings.

Diario AS predict that both Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger will start the match this evening, giving Madridistas a chance to size up their new stars.

There are three key doubts for the match: Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal. The former two are suffering from muscle problems, while Carvajal has an ankle knock.

That could lead to two adjustments from the usual defence of last season; David Alaba may move to left-back and returned loanee Alvaro Odriozola will come in at right-back.

In midfield, Tchouameni is likely to start with Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos alongside him. The likelihood is that most of the players will be rotated at or around half-time, in order to ease Los Blancos into the season.

These matches are most key for the likes of Ceballos and Odriozola, as they look to the assert themselves in Carlo Ancelotti’s pecking order. While neither is likely to win a starting place, but could ensure they are trusted as alternates throughout the season.