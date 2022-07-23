Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang excited by Robert Lewandowski link up

Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is looking forward to linking up with Robert Lewandowski in 2022/23.

The Polish international finally completed his move to Catalonia last week after La Blaugrana agreed €50m fee with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski has joined up with Aubameyang and his new teammates on their pre-season tour of the United States and he could make his debut against Real Madrid in Nevada in the coming hours.

However, despite the potential for extra competition in the starting XI, Aubameyang is positive about what his former Borussia Dortmund teammate Lewandowski will bring to Barcelona.

Aubameyang has impressed in Catalonia, since his January arrival at the Camp Nou, but he could move into a wide position to accommodate Lewandowski in a central role.

“We have more experience and therefore we can do better than in the past. I’m sure we’ll do our best to improve the numbers we had at Dortmund”, as per reports from Diario AS.

During their sole campaign in Germany together, in 2013/14, Aubamenyang netted 13 league goals, and Lewandowski scored 20, as Jurgen Klopp’s side finished second behind Bayern Munich.