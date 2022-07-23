Oscar Mingueza negotiations advance but Barcelona continue to stand ground

One of the five clear outcasts from the senior squad at Barcelona, Oscar Mingueza appears to be a matter of days away from ending his 15 years at the club.

In contrast to some of the other players left off Barcelona’s preseason tour, Mingueza is comfortable with the idea of leaving the club. The 23-year-old knows he won’t have a role to play next season.

TSG Hoffenheim and Genoa have been linked with Mingueza, but it appears that Celta Vigo and AEK Athens have moved ahead of them, as per Mundo Deportivo. While terms have not been agreed, Mingueza is in talks with both.

Barcelona continue negotiations over a deal with the clubs themselves, but appear to be some way off in their respective valuations. The Blaugrana want at least €5m for Mingueza, but both AEK and Celta consider this fee excessive for a player Barcelona are trying to move on.

Given Barcelona need to lower their salary bill and it is well-documented that Mingueza is not wanted, the Blaugrana find themselves in a weak negotiating position. It looks more likely that they will cede on their demands, as keeping him in the first team is not a option.