Manchester United to pursue second, more attainable Barcelona star

Manchester United have spent most of their summer trying to persuade a Barcelona player to join them, but in light of stalled efforts to do so, may try for a different option. While Frenkie de Jong might be a tough objective, Sergino Dest could prove somewhat easier.

Caught Offside have referenced a report from Nacional which claims that United manager Erik ten Hag is keen on bringing Dest to Old Trafford. The two worked together at Ajax and is much more likely to be keen on a move.

Dest was close to leaving Barcelona in January, feeling that he didn’t have the trust of Xavi Hernandez. While he received more game time towards the end of the season, Dest might not be convinced of his future there.

In this instance, Barcelona are happy to accept a departure for a reasonable €20m. The Blaugrana signed him from Ajax for €25m but the USA international has failed to nail down a starting spot in his two seasons so far.

While talented and extremely technically gifted, the holes in Dest’s game have held him back somewhat. Possessing many of the requisites to be an excellent full-back, he still cuts the figure of a rough diamond.