Luka Modric doesn’t see hunger as an issue for Real Madrid this season

Real Madrid will shortly be waking up to prepare for their first preseason game of the season – against Barcelona. El Clasico kicks off at 05:00 CEST and with a handful of new signings, including Robert Lewandowski and Aurelien Tchouameni, it’s an intriguing prospect.

Veteran midfielder Luka Modric commands plenty of star power on his own, even if he is part of the furniture at Real Madrid. One of several seasoned professionals, one of the big questions about Real Madrid’s attempt to retain the title this season is whether they will have the necessary hunger to do so. Los Blancos have not repeated a title success since 2008.

Modric shook off that idea however, when speaking to Sport.

“When you win, it doesn’t mean that now you can relax and be satisfied already. On the contrary: when you have this feeling of winning, you want more. You want to feel this sensation again and those are the things that push me forward.”

On a more personal level, Modric highlighted that he was in the ideal place to do his job.

“Love for football. I love what I do, I am very happy at Real Madrid, I am at the best team in the world, I have everything that a player could ask for and those are things that I like, they fill me up and push me to keep going.”

Based on his performances, it is hard to argue with the Croatian. At 36, he often looked fitter than some of his teammates going into the crucial stages of the Champions League. Modric is a notoriously hard trainer and his attitude is a key part of any success Real Madrid have had for the last decade.