La Liga ask courts to legally cancel Kylian Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain

The fallout in Spain from Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer definitely deserves the metaphor nuclear.

The French forward looked as if he was set to join Real Madrid following the expiry of his contract at PSG, but eventually decided to stay in Paris, pocketing a sizable sum in the process.

In the aftermath, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez accused PSG of brainwashing Mbappe, while La Liga decided to take formal action.

Their President Javier Tebas announced that the league would be taking PSG to court over the issue, alleging breaches of Financial Fair Play.

LaLiga ha pedido la anulación del contrato de Kylian Mbappé con el Paris Saint-Germain ante el Tribunal Administrativo (TA) de París, según la denuncia consultada este viernes por AFP. Javier Tebas ya anunció el pasado 31 de mayo que solicitaría estas medidas. https://t.co/QMtzp8LoJh pic.twitter.com/yhGHxKZloA — Relevo (@relevo) July 22, 2022

It is has now emerged, as per Relevo, that their formal complaint includes a remarkable request. Tebas had already asked action to be taken and if La Liga has their way, Mbappe’s contract with PSG would be cancelled by the Administrative Tribunal.

It would be an unprecedented step for the courts to take and one that would significant waves within football. Whether there is any basis to the claim remains to be proven.