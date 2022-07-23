Dani Carvajal and Karim Benzema to miss El Clasico tie

Real Madrid are facing an injury crisis ahead of their preseason opener against Barcelona.

Los Blancos have arrived in Las Vegas ahead of facing their old foes at the Allegiant Stadium on July 24.

However, despite a strong return to preseason training for the majority of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, the Italian coach is still facing injury issues, as the season starts looms next month.

According to reports from Marca, Dani Carvajal and Karim Benzema have been confirmed as absent from the travelling party, amid injury and fitness concerns.

Carvajal suffered an ankle knock in Real Madrid’s final training session ahead of the game, with Benzema still short on match fitness, due to his extended summer break.

Summer signings Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni are both set to make their club debuts, after joining from Chelsea and AS Monaco respectively last month, as part of a reshuffled line up in the United States.