Dani Alves left frustrated by Barcelona exit

Barcelona legend Dani Alves has revealed his irritation at how the club handled his exit last month.

The Brazilian full back enjoyed an incredible spell of success in Catalonia between 2008 and 2016 with six La Liga and three Champions League titles to his name.

He opted to head back to the Camp Nou at the end of 2021, before returning to the first team in January, with 17 appearances in all competitions in 2021/22.

Alves’ second coming was as part of a six-month contract with potential extension talks pencilled in during preseason.

However, the club opted against offering the 39-year-old a new deal, as part of wage cuts, and Alves is frustrated by their conduct.

Alves has since agreed a move to UNAM Pumas, who Barcelona face in the Joan Gamper Trophy in August, and he is looking forward to saying goodbye to the Barcelona fans.

“I am eternally grateful to Barcelona but not for how they handled the ‘non-renewal’ talks”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“Now I come and play with Pumas, in the Gamper, at the Camp Nou, say goodbye, and not leave like they kicked me out last time.

“It doesn’t break my expectations because I didn’t expect much. I signed for six months and that finished.

“But, they could have told me, ‘Dani, you’re not going to continue here’, and I could have said goodbye to the fans on the last day of the season.”

Alves has agreed a contract with Pumas until June 2023 and he is expected to be included in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup in November.