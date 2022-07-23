Brahim Diaz feeling at home in Milan following Scudetto win

Real Madrid have an abundance of attacking talent at their disposal, but following their failure to secure the signature of Kylian Mbappe, it has caused the club to reassess their plans. For one, Marco Asensio looked as if he may leave the club. Asensio looks as if he may now stay, but there was rarely any talk about young starlet Brahim Diaz returning from Milan.

It isn’t because he isn’t doing well. Although not always a starter under Stefano Pioli, he contributed greatly to their Scudetto win last season, Milan’s first in 11 years.

In a recent interview with Diario AS, it was pointed out to him that he was the third player ever to win the Premier League (with Manchester City), La Liga (with Real Madrid) and now Serie A. He is also the youngest and the first Spaniard to do it.

“Honestly I couldn’t even imagine being able to say that about my career. I should give thanks to the colleagues and managers I have had. I always try to bring my grain of sand and I will continue doing so. Let’s hope more records come.”

Last season Brahim notched 4 goals and 4 assists but was able to contribute much more than just that, but he feels as if he is on the up.

“Yes, obviously. I have loved having responsibilities and pressure, I feel like I have grown. I am a perfectionist and I know I can still improve a lot. This season that is starting I want to give more assists and score more goals to help the team.”

Asked if it was natural to continue at Milan, there was no mention of him returning to Madrid. Brahim extended his loan deal for a further year until 2023.

“I am doing very well here, both in my personal life and professional. I want to give everything for this club and keep growing.”

With Brahim so content in Milan, Real Madrid seem to be in a perfect position. Should his talents continue to develop, they may well be happy to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu, but equally it could lead to a windfall if Milan are pleased with his development.