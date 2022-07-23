Barcelona not giving up in Jules Kounde race

Barcelona are still in the hunt to sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde next month.

The French international looks set to leave the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the coming weeks with interest in him from across Europe.

Premier League giants Chelsea are rumoured to be leading the way to sign the 23-year-old but talks have slowed in recent days as Barcelona prepare to re-enter the race.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are still keen on a move, with Xavi highlighting Kounde as his first choice option to bolster his defence.

Barcelona are set to continue their summer spending spree in the weeks ahead with Sevilla demanding in the region of €60m for the former Bordeaux defender.

The club have already spent over €100m on reinforcements at the opposite end of the pitch and Xavi wants a new defender as part of his long term plan at the club.