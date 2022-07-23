Barcelona maintain hope that Jules Kounde strategy can oust Chelsea

While the reports and the noise ramp up around him, Jules Kounde continues to train on his own at Sevilla’s preseason camp in Portugal. His departure appears to be almost certain, only his destination remains a question.

Two clubs have been most heavily linked with Kounde and Chelsea appear to be much closer, with many reports stating that Sevilla have already agreed a deal with the London club. The other contenders, Barcelona, are yet to make a formal bid for Kounde.

The narrative coming out of Barcelona is that many within club feel the battle for Kounde has been lost, yet Edu Polo of Mundo Deportivo has reported that all hope is not lost. Barcelona continue to work on the deal, which hinges on Kounde waiting for Barcelona to make a new bid.

Xavi Hernandez continues to insist on his signing and his determination to convince both the club and the player into a deal are driving those hopes.

However it does appear as if the French defender is closer to Chelsea. The Blues will pay Kounde more than Barcelona and the Blaugrana still have to activate a third financial lever to register players, as things stand.